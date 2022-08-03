2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car catches fire near pumps at gas station on Cleveland’s West side

Car fire near gas pumps
Car fire near gas pumps(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters responded overnight to a potentially dangerous situation at a West side gas station.

A car parked close to the pumps at a gas station near Chester Avenue and East 79th Street caught fire.

The fire was first reported before 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without incident and no injuries were reported.

