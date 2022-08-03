Cleveland man sentenced for death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son in 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner Wednesday afternoon.

In May, Ronald Hicks pleaded guilty to killing Ryan Mounts on June 11, 2021 at a home on W. 37th Street in Cleveland.

Ronald Hicks (Source: Provided to WOIO)

Cleveland police said Hicks was watching Mounts and three other children while his girlfriend was at work.

Mounts was “violently” shaken, prosecutors said, and found with a bag over his head.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the 2-year-old suffered “severe” head trauma.

Hicks pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and felonious assault.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on May 31, but then withdrew his guilty plea.

According to court documents filed by his attorney, Hicks accepted the plea deal because he was scared a jury would convict him and he would be sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Turner denied the motion to withdraw the plea.

