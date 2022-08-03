Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby primate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo family is getting even bigger!

The zoo system recently welcomed a new baby Francois langur.

The primate was born on July 16, and is the second baby of langur parents Glora and Vinh.

Langurs are born with orange hair, but it later darkens with age, according to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials.

The baby langur can be seen on the second floor of the RainForest exhibit.

