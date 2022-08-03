2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes new baby primate

Baby langur at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Baby langur at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo(Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo family is getting even bigger!

The zoo system recently welcomed a new baby Francois langur.

The primate was born on July 16, and is the second baby of langur parents Glora and Vinh.

Langurs are born with orange hair, but it later darkens with age, according to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials.

The baby langur can be seen on the second floor of the RainForest exhibit.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser
Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police officers approve a new contract with the city
Car fire near gas pumps
Car catches fire near pumps at gas station on Cleveland’s East side