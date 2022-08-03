2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police officers approve a new contract with the city

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early Wednesday morning, Cleveland police officers approved a new contract with the city of Cleveland.

As part of the new contract, patrol officers will be getting a pay raise.

Retroactive from April 1, officers will receive a 2% wage increase, plus a 5% equity adjustment.

In April 2023, there will be another 2% increase and in April 2024, there will be another 2% increase.

This means a patrol officer with over five years experience will be making a salary of $72,419.95 by the end of this year.

In addition, each patrol officer will receive an annual $800.00 every March 1 for their uniform allowance.

All regular full-time employees will also receive 12 paid holidays; including, Juneteenth.

The hourly rate for police trainees will be increased from $15 an hour to $16 an hour.

This contract will be in effect until March 31, 2025.

The Cleveland Police Department is down about 240 officers since May.

