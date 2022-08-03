2 Strong 4 Bullies
Coach Stefanski, Cleveland Browns await NFL’s decision on Deshaun Watson’s suspension

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said early Wednesday afternoon that he has not received any word from NFL officials regarding the punishment for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The NFL has until Thursday to make a decision on whether to appeal the suggested six-game suspension recommended from former Judge Sue Robinson.

The retired judge was named as the disciplinary officer appointed to arbitrate over the Watson investigation.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during encounters for massage therapy. He signed a $230 million fully guaranteed five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

If the punishment stands, Watson would be scheduled to make his debut on Oct. 23 against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

