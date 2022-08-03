2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court hearing for 2 people charged with murdering a man in Seven Hills

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT
PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman charged with a murder Monday at a home in Seven Hills will be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Seven Hills police officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of McCreary Road around 2:45 a.m. Monday.

The victim, Maurice Petrak, 54, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported Petrak to University Hospitals Medial Center Parma where he was pronounced dead.

Several hours later police arrested Bernard Murphy, 44, and Jenea Murphy, 38.

Both are charged with aggravated murder.

Police added the suspects and victim all knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.

