Elyria police officer resigns after having sex on duty

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria police officer resigned last month after city officials learned he had sexual activity with a woman he was having a relationship with while on duty.

According to official documents, Jeremy Puszakowski and the woman engaged in sexual activity both at her home and in his patrol car while he was on duty several times.

Puszakowski also left his assigned zone to visit the woman during work hours.

City officials said Puszakowski met the woman after she reported an alleged crime in January.

Elyria Safety-Service Director Kevin Brubaker ordered Puszakowski to a pre-disciplinary hearing at Elyria City Hall on July 18 after the woman sent the chief an e-mail in June detailing their affair.

According to official documents, the woman contacted the chief after she found out Puszakowski was still engaged to be married to another woman.

Puszakowski submitted his resignation letter and his last day of work was July 22.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity to attend the police academy and work as a patrolman for the past 15 months,” stated Puszakowski in his resignation letter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

