2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Firefighters rappel to rescue 3 after car crashes down Waite Hill ravine

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAITE HILL, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rappelled to rescue three people after their car crashed down a ravine in Waite Hill, the Willoughby Hills Fire Department confirmed.

Crews were sent to the crash off Metcalf Road at 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 1, WHFD said.

Those who were in the car at the time of the crash were not entrapped, and able to get themselves out of the car, according to WHFD.

Kirtland Fire was also called to assist at the scene.

WHFD said three occupants were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“These types of accidents are just one example of the complications the department faces due to the terrain we cover,” WHFD stated.

The WHFD fire engine carries rope rescue equipment for scenarios such as this where rescuers need to rappel down to assist victims.

WHFD said their firefighting turnout gear has integrated rappelling harnesses due to how often they encounter these types of events.

“Please be careful when driving on winding roads and adhere to the posted speed limits,” WHFD warned.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

Latest News

Firefighters rappel to rescue 3 after car crashes down Waite Hill ravine
Firefighters rappel to rescue 3 after car crashes down Waite Hill ravine (Source: Willoughby Hills Fire Department)
Firefighters rappel to rescue 3 after car crashes down Waite Hill ravine
Firefighters rappel to rescue 3 after car crashes down Waite Hill ravine
Chris Antonetti on Franmil Reyes
Chris Antonetti on Franmil Reyes
Ohio’s August 2 special primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday
Former Westlake financial adviser sentenced to 22 years in prison