Firefighters rappel to rescue 3 after car crashes down Waite Hill ravine

WAITE HILL, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rappelled to rescue three people after their car crashed down a ravine in Waite Hill, the Willoughby Hills Fire Department confirmed.

Crews were sent to the crash off Metcalf Road at 8:53 p.m. on Aug. 1, WHFD said.

Those who were in the car at the time of the crash were not entrapped, and able to get themselves out of the car, according to WHFD.

Kirtland Fire was also called to assist at the scene.

WHFD said three occupants were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“These types of accidents are just one example of the complications the department faces due to the terrain we cover,” WHFD stated.

The WHFD fire engine carries rope rescue equipment for scenarios such as this where rescuers need to rappel down to assist victims.

WHFD said their firefighting turnout gear has integrated rappelling harnesses due to how often they encounter these types of events.

“Please be careful when driving on winding roads and adhere to the posted speed limits,” WHFD warned.

