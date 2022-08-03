FIRST ALERT DAY: High heat today; risk of storms starts tonight through the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong warm front is rolling through this morning. The oven door is open and the humidity level going up. Temperatures this afternoon will get to the 90 to 95 degree range with a heat index around 100 degrees. Find a way to stay cool and try to avoid heat stress. A breezy afternoon expected with winds out of the south to southwest at 10-20 mph. Our weather will turn unsettled starting tonight. A cold front will be west of us this evening. Strong thunderstorms along it. Some of those storms could sneak into northern Ohio after the sun goes down. This front will ease towards us tomorrow and then stall out over our area Friday. This will continue to be the focus for rounds of storms from time to time. There will still be plenty of dry periods. The better risk will be during the afternoon with peak heating. These storms will not be moving fast at all, especially on Friday. Rain rates will be high with the muggy air mass in place. We have ALERT days for the threat of flooding in spots. We will have to nowcast these storms as they develop and track where the heaviest rains set up in the coming days.

