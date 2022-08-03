Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work.

27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.

“My husband literally told me everybody got out and surrounded him, surrounded him so we appreciate North Hill so much we really do, I didn’t even wanna cry, but if it wasn’t for them, he wouldn’t be alive right now and I appreciate that so much,” said his wife, Brittani Kelley.

Cunningham didn’t come out of this accident unscathed. He’s at Akron City Hospital with a fractured spine. He has a compound bone fracture to his leg and his lung collapsed.

“He has faith you know that he’s going to recover from this,” his wife said. “I mean his leg is pretty bad but for the most part he’s just lucky to be alive.”

Kelley says if it wasn’t for the North Hill community, she worries her husband wouldn’t be here.

“I appreciate this community,” she said. “We get a bad rep out here but we all look out for each other that’s what we do out here, we have each other’s backs so and I appreciate everybody doing that for him.”

Mark Wagoner was one of the neighbors who came to Cunningham’s rescue.

“I had the doors open cause it was a nice morning and all of the sudden I heard this big boom,” Wagoner recalled.

Wagoner says crashes are common in his North Hill neighborhood and this isn’t the first time he’s run out to help.

“One time my car was flipped over somebody was trapped underneath the dashboard and that was like 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” Wagoner said. “So, they’re going to be doing a complete renovation of North Main Street they’re supposed to put a roundabout in down here.”

Wagoner said helping others is just in his nature.

“I don’t know it’s just the way I’ve always been I always want to be there to help people,” he said. “My dad was a volunteer fireman for years when he lived out in Bath Township, and I always used to get in the car with him and ride with him to his calls.”

Cunningham’s wife said he’s having surgery all day Wednesday on his leg and a skin graft surgery Monday. She’s hoping he’ll be out of the hospital in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.