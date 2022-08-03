2 Strong 4 Bullies
Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will introduce the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division.

The governor’s announcement is scheduled from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus at 11 a.m.

Outgoing superintendent Colonel Richard Fambro is retiring from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Aug. 12.

This story will be updated.

