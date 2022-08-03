Governor introduces next Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will introduce the newest superintendent of the state’s highway patrol division.

The governor’s announcement is scheduled from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s atrium in Columbus at 11 a.m.

Outgoing superintendent Colonel Richard Fambro is retiring from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Aug. 12.

