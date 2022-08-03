Jury deliberations resume in trial for woman accused of killing Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the Tamara McLoyd trial will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

They deliberated for about 90 minutes on Tuesday before going home for the day after hearing closing arguments.

The trial for McLoyd began July 25 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.

McLoyd, 19, is charged with killing off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek during a 2021 New Year’s Eve carjacking in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood.

Shane Bartek (Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)

After the deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive, McLoyd is accused of fleeing the scene in Officer Bartek’s vehicle.

Tamara McLoyd

Anthony Butler Jr. was arrested driving Bartek’s stolen vehicle several hours later after a police pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

On June 29, Butler pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to comply, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Butler was sentenced to three years in prison.

McLoyd, who was taken into custody at a gas station several hours after the fatal shooting, did not take the stand in her own defense during the trial.

She is also facing various charges stemming from several unrelated and violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with Fifth District.

