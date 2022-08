CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Former Dodgers general manager Fred Claire remembered the late Vin Scully as “the most popular Los Angeles Dodger of all time” Wednesday in a zoom interview with 19News.

Claire, who was born in Jamestown, Ohio, served as Dodgers GM from 1987-1997.

Scully, the iconic Dodgers broadcaster, died Tuesday night at age 94.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

