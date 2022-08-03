2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County K-9 busts driver with psilocybin mushrooms, over 180 pills

Portage County drug bust
Portage County drug bust(Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man is now facing felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Portage County.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is praising K-9 Cavo and his handler for a recent drug bust that occurred during a traffic stop on State Route 44 in Ravenna.

Pills, mushrooms, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia were discovered during a search of the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 51-year-old driver faces multiple felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.

Illegal drug activity in Portage County can be reported to the sheriff’s office at 330-296-8626.

