Portage County K-9 busts driver with psilocybin mushrooms, over 180 pills
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man is now facing felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Portage County.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is praising K-9 Cavo and his handler for a recent drug bust that occurred during a traffic stop on State Route 44 in Ravenna.
Pills, mushrooms, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia were discovered during a search of the vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 51-year-old driver faces multiple felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.
Illegal drug activity in Portage County can be reported to the sheriff’s office at 330-296-8626.
