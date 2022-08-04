2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks.

Lavigne has been charged with interference with custody, contributing to the delinquency of a child and obstructing official business, according to police.

Police said that Litz has been charged with interference with custody and obstructing official business.

Lavigne’s charge of contributing is due to her assistance in getting Austin from Lorain to Sandusky, police said.

The Erie County Prosecutors Office authorized the charges and both are scheduled to appear in Sandusky Municipal Court tomorrow morning.

All charges are misdemeanor.

