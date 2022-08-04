2 Strong 4 Bullies
Accusers in Deshaun Watson case speak on status of investigation, NFL punishment

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney and several accusers alleging sexual misconduct against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are expected to give an update on the investigation.

Remarks from attorney Tony Buzbee, accuser Ashley Solis, and several other plaintiffs who initially filed civil lawsuits against Watson are scheduled for 2 p.m.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson settles 23 of 24 civil lawsuits

Former judge Sue Robinson, the disciplinary officer appointed to arbitrate over the Watson investigation, initially recommended a six-game suspension, but the NFL announced intentions on Wednesday to appeal the proposed punishment in an effort to impose something more harsh.

Commissioner Roger Goodell or a designated appointee will now hear the NFL’s appeal.

NFL seeks indefinite suspension of at least 1 year

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during encounters for massage therapy.

Robinson called the allegations “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

The 26-year-old previously stated during his introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns that he “never assaulted any woman.”

Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

This story will be updated.

