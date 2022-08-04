Bodycam video shows horrific scene of two teens killed in Cleveland Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New bodycam video shows the moments police arrived at the scene of a gruesome homicide that left two teenagers dead, including the older sister of Tamia Chappman.

Torionne Chappman, 18, was pronounced dead along with 19-year-old Charles Moore just before midnight on July 23.

A third teenager was badly injured in the shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Nottingham Road in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.

“Somebody is in there... Oh my God. Jesus Christ,” and officer said as he arrived.

Multiple officers responded after several people called 911.

They found a red vehicle that had been shot numerous times. The three victims were still inside.

“Oh my God... we need EMS there’s three people in here,” another officer said. “There’s one leaning on his leg.”

One of the victims, Torionne Chappman, was the older sister of Tamia Chappman, who was killed in 2019 by the driver of a stolen vehicle as he was chased by Cleveland police into East Cleveland.

After the shooting, a lawyer for the Chappman family released the following statement:

“Torionne was a very bright and hardworking sister of Tamia Chappman, who was trying to manage life while living the trauma of losing her sister. The family at this time would appreciate prayers of the community and privacy during this trying time.”

Police have not made any arrests in the July shooting.

Witnesses described seeing two men near the scene, possibly in a beige vehicle.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted to 216-252-7463.

