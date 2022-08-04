Car fire causes lane closures, delays on I-90 near downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of I-90 westbound heading into downtown Cleveland was blocked for commuters coming in from the East-side suburbs during Thursday’s morning rush hours.

A car fire on I-90 West after East 55th Street was first reported at around 6 a.m.

All lanes were initially blocked by the emergency response, but crews were eventually able to get traffic by on the left side.

There is no information available at this time regarding potential injuries.

This story will be updated.

