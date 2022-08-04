Chick-Fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

2 Strong 4 Bullies
99-year-old Chik-fil-A employee sets bar high
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At the age of 99, a Chick-fil-A employee is showing no signs of slowing down.

If you live in Colerain Township chances are you know the name, Carol Miller.

The city had a proclamation for her in February naming February 10th “Carol Miller Day.” She’s often seen picking up trash during her walks through town.

Miller or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, works six days a week at the Chik-Fil-A at Colerain Commons.

“I love working here,” says Miller. “The people who come in are marvelous.”

Miller was hired about a year after the Colerain Commons location opened six years ago.

Before that, she could be seen picking up trash around the outside of the restaurant just to stay busy. Miller walks to work each day picking up trash along the road.

Owner Marc Osborne says she is a model employee.

“She is the example of what we want our young kids to be,” explains Osborne. “I mean she always shows up, she never misses a day, she’s consistently loving and caring for our guests. She always keeps the place clean and she just really enjoys the work that she does.”

“I see everyone who comes in and I approach them after they’re seated,” explains Miller, “And I make sure they have what they want and I must do it with everyone.”

Oh, by the way, Miss Carol turns 100 in December.

She says this job is the best part of her day. She loves the people who work here and the customers.

“I have a lot of friends with the people who come because they’re repeaters,” Miller adds, “And I hope they’re repeaters because I’m here.”

Miss Carol is making the community and the restaurant a cleaner place.

“It’s a marvelous community and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

The restaurant plans to throw a party for Miss Carol on Dec. 14 and we will let you know more details when they become available.

