Cleveland man murdered days before he starts new job

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight. Thirty-six-year-old Gerrell Miles was shot outside the Save A Lot near 30th and Clark Avenue.

“My mother called me and said your brother just got shot. I thought it wasn’t real, nah, that’s the wrong guy that’s not my brother,” Thomas Miles said. “I just didn’t believe this could ever happen to him. Anybody else in the world. I would have been okay but this one right here, this is the wrong guy gone.”

Cleveland police say Miles was selling merchandise on the sidewalk. Aman on a bike approached him. The two started arguing. Miles punched the man. In return, he shot Miles. He died at the hospital later.

“That wasn’t something my brother did. didn’t sell merchandise. whatever situation occurred around that time, it was left there. whoever came after that caused his death and it’s not fair,” Thomeah Miles. Thomeah is the victim’s sister.

This was not only a hard blow to the family but miles himself. He had just landed a job where he was shot and killed.

“He went up there for the past two months trying to get a job from save a lot, picking up paper, pushing the car finally they decided we about to hire this guy,” Thomas said.

“I don’t know how any family can heal from this after it hit home like that. anybody out there who got kids that’s teenagers you know or you know they out here on the streets doing no good have a talk with them.”

No one is in custody. The family is asking the public to help solve Miles’ murder. If you made a 9-1-1 call that day, were grocery shopping, or saw the incident, please call Cleveland police.

