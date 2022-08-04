Cleveland officials start campaign to expand Amtrak service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP) have joined forces to try and expand Cleveland’s Amtrak service into a central passenger rail line.

“Improving service along existing east-¬west corridors is the most cost-effective way to get started, to demonstrate passenger rail’s potential for creating economic growth, attracting new business, tourism and new talent to Ohio,” said Grace Gallucci, NOACA’s Executive Director & CEO. “The freedom to travel more frequently during the day – providing inner-city and inter-state connections – more safely and efficiently will enhance quality of life for our residents while also advancing regional and state efforts.”

The goal is to bring improved service to Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Currently Cleveland’s Amtrak station only operates between midnight and 8 a.m.

If approved, the expansion would include daytime trips..

