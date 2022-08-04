2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drug raid at taco stand, residence yields 4 kilos of cocaine, $50,000 in cash

Octavio Vasquez
Octavio Vasquez(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Four kilograms of suspected cocaine and $50,000 in cash was found during a search Wednesday.

Octavio Vasquez was charged with drug possession and drug trafficking.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Vasquez Taco Stand on West State St. and Clover St., which is owned and managed by Vasquez.

Though police recovered the drugs and cash at his home on the 600 block of S. Park Ave.

Vasquez is being held at the Sandusky Co. Jail.

More charges are expected when he faces a grand jury at a later date.

