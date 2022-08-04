FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms could contain heavy rain and possible flooding

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:18 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A humid air mass is in place right through the upcoming weekend. A slow moving front is sitting over Michigan today. This boundary will stall out over us tomorrow morning then essentially wash out this weekend. The pattern remains unsettled. Thunderstorms in the area today, tonight, and tomorrow. The issue we will be dealing with is the slow moving nature to these storms. The potential for locally heavy rain in a short period of time. There is the threat of flooding with any of these storm clusters that could pop up. The coverage of storms not expected to be as great tomorrow. High temperatures for the most part will be in the lower to middle 80s the rest of the week.

