Good Samaritans rescue woman who was in water for 24 hours, Canton officials say

Canton firefighters conduct high-angle rescue(Source: Canton City Fire Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Fire Department said a group of good Samaritans assisted in the rescue of a women who spent approximately 24 hours in the water.

Firefighters responded to Riley Circle SE near Nimishillen Creek on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a female jumped off a bridge the previous day.

When first responders arrived, the victim was already in a boat with the good Samaritans who helped pull her from the water.

Even though the victim was pulled from the water, crews still needed to retrieve her for evaluation.

Fire department officials conducted a high-angle rescue to pull the victim from a 160-foot embankment. She was taken to Aultman Hospital for treatment.

Canton Fire Department officials said there were no injuries to crews, but they were “heavily exposed” to poison ivy.

