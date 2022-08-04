2 Strong 4 Bullies
Judge lowers bond for 2 of 3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men charged in the beating death of a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot of the I Promise School were arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, were originally charged with murder for the death of Ethan Liming on June 2, but were indicted on lesser charges by the Summit County Grand Jury last month.

Deshawn Stafford: Two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault

Tyler Stafford: Involuntary manslaughter and assault

Donovon Jones: Two counts of assault

Clockwise from bottom-left: Tyler Stafford, Donovan Jones, Deshawn Stafford Jr.
On Thursday, Judge Tammy O’Brien lowered Deshawn Stafford’s bond from $1 million to $25,000 and the bond for Jones was lowered to $5,000.

According to Akron police, Liming died after being brutally assaulted in the parking lot of the I Promise School in the 400 block of W. Market Street on June 2.

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school around 10:30 p.m. and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court. It is not clear if Liming fired the SplatRBall gun.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Mylett also said Liming’s friends and the people on the basketball court were no longer at the school.

“There is nothing to indicate race played a role in this homicide,” said Chief Mylett.

U.S. Marshals and Akron police officers arrested all three suspects on June 11.

All three are scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 18.

