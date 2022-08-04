2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Lightning strike knocks out transformer, closes Oakwood Village road

(KEVN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police closed Pettibone Road in both directions for a short time Thursday morning because the traffic lights were not working.

Oakwood Village police said a lightning strike early Thursday took out a transformer.

Crews made the repairs faster than expected and the road was re-opened around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Proposal would require Cleveland police to release video within 7 days of use of deadly force incide
Tyree Omenai (Source: Summit County Court of Common Pleas)
Jury finds man guilty in murder of 27-year-old Akron mom
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting
FILE
Proposal would require Cleveland police to release video within 7 days of use of deadly force incidents