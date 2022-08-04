Lightning strike knocks out transformer, closes Oakwood Village road
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police closed Pettibone Road in both directions for a short time Thursday morning because the traffic lights were not working.
Oakwood Village police said a lightning strike early Thursday took out a transformer.
Crews made the repairs faster than expected and the road was re-opened around 10 a.m.
