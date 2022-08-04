2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Sheriff’s to open “School Supply Store” for 2022 school year

School Supply Store
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is looking to help teachers in the county with the opening of their school supply store.

Any teacher in need of supplies will be able to visit the “store”, stocking up on different classroom gear to help lighten the burden teachers normally have to pay to keep their rooms full. The store will be opening on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on a monthly basis every second Saturday during the school year. The store will end in May of 2023.

The supplies at the store are geared towards K-6, however items for all grades are also available. The only requirement for teachers is to bring a school I.D. to show your job is in the school system of Lorain County.

The store is located at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 9896 Murray Ridge Road in Elyria. The Sheriff’s Department welcomes any and all donations of school supplies that people can offer, which can be dropped off at their office.

