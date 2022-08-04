Lyndhurst police find car used in May murder

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Lyndhurst police said they have recovered the stolen vehicle used during the murder of a shoe store owner on Mother’s Day, May 8.

Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot outside DFKickz, located in the 5400 block of Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Ferguson died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Lyndhurst Police Chief Patrick Rhode said officers found the unoccupied dark blue, 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with heavily tinted windows, at an apartment complex in the 17500 block of Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The vehicle had no license plates.

Chief Rhode said officers, along with agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), processed the vehicle for evidence, which was then sent to the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory.

According to Chief Rhode, the Jetta had previously been reported stolen out of Warrensville Heights.

Chief Rhode added their investigation has uncovered three Black men were in possession of the Jetta on May 3 and went to Walmart in Steelyard Commons.

Anyone who can help police identify those men are asked to call police at 440-442-1234.

Three men Lyndhurst police need help identifying ((Source: Lyndhurst police))

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463)

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest.

