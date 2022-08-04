2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies, 19-year-old hurt in Akron double shooting

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot while walking down the street in Akron.

A 19-year-old man walking with the victim was also shot, but Akron police said he suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Officers said both men were in the 400 block of Chittenden Street around 6:30 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple shots.

Several nearby homes were also struck, police said.

Police added dozens of shell casings were recovered from the scene, along with other evidence.

The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. His name is not being released.

Akron police are asking anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490.

