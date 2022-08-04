NFL appoints former New Jersey attorney general to hear league’s appeal on Watson case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to NFL.com, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell assigned former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league’s appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

“He has also served as a federal prosecutor. He has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault and advised the NFL and other professional leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Mr. Harvey has also served as the Commissioner’s designee in other arbitrations.” the league said.

Harvey served as the New Jersey attorney general from 2003-2006, according to the NFL.com article.

The NFL announced it would appeal disciplinary officer Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Watson. The NFL Players Association has stated it would not appeal Robinson’s decision but has until Friday to respond.

“The NFL’s appeal addresses whether, based on the findings made by Judge Robinson, the discipline should be modified to include a professional evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts, an appropriate fine, and a longer suspension,” the league said Thursday. “Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Mr. Harvey’s written decision ‘will constitute the full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s), and parties to the CBA.”

