Oregon man charged with stalking Brunswick teen, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Timothy Nielsen, 43, of Gresham, Oregon has been charged with menacing by stalking and importuning, according to Brunswick Police.

Police said that on July 28 around 6:58 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Cypress Drive for a report of a suspicious man.

The man - later identified as Nielsen - was located and after an investigation, police said it was revealed that he traveled from Oregon in an effort to locate and meet a teenage girl who lives in the area.

Nielsen reportedly began following and trying to contact the girl on various social media platforms.

Police said he was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail.

Parents are being encouraged by police to monitor their children’s social media accounts and contacts.

If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact police at 330-225-9111.

