Proposal would require Cleveland police to release video within 7 days of use of deadly force incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Legislation was proposed during Wednesday’s Cleveland council safety committee meeting that, if passed, would require video to be released within seven days of a deadly use of force incident involving police.

The proposal was sponsored by council member Mike Polensek.

“I support the police and believe having the footage helps police and citizens alike,” the councilman said. “The camera doesn’t lie.”

Cleveland’s director of public safety would be required to release police body or dash camera footage within seven days of a use of deadly force incident under the legislation.

The proposal would also apply to incidents where force caused serious injury, according to the council.

Initial footage would be released publicly on the city of Cleveland’s website. Additional video could be redacted under state and federal laws before its release within 30 days.

Polensek said the full Cleveland City Council could vote on the proposal during an upcoming Aug. 10 meeting.

A similar ordinance is in effect in the city of Akron.

