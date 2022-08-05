19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison.

Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public.

“The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope that’s true. However any good you do, will be within the state prison,” Judge Vodrey said.

Within a five day span, prosecutors said Hayes stole a car, shot a man and then crashed into a car killing 85-year-old Sally Schultz.

Solon police said Hayes was driving a stolen blue Ford Fusion on Dec. 2, 2021.

Police spotted the car the next day and tried to pull him over near Solon Road and Erico Drive.

However, he didn’t stop. He took police on a chase through Bentleyville and Chagrin Falls.

The officer ended the pursuit after losing sight of the car, with Hayes then returning to Solon after being chased by a neighboring police department.

He lost control on Solon Road after driving over spike strip, crashing into two cars.

Schultz was passenger in one of the cars. She died shortly after.

Hayes apologized to the family in court, saying wasn’t in the right state of mind when he committed those crimes.

“I understand what I did was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Hayes said.

The Schultz family said they’re not buying it, they are not ready to forgive.

“I have to admit that in this situation forgiveness is not a place where I have yet arrived,” said Grace Henry, Schultz’ daughter.

