2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison.

Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public.

“The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope that’s true. However any good you do, will be within the state prison,” Judge Vodrey said.

Within a five day span, prosecutors said Hayes stole a car, shot a man and then crashed into a car killing 85-year-old Sally Schultz.

Solon police said Hayes was driving a stolen blue Ford Fusion on Dec. 2, 2021.

Police spotted the car the next day and tried to pull him over near Solon Road and Erico Drive.

However, he didn’t stop. He took police on a chase through Bentleyville and Chagrin Falls.

The officer ended the pursuit after losing sight of the car, with Hayes then returning to Solon after being chased by a neighboring police department.

He lost control on Solon Road after driving over spike strip, crashing into two cars.

Schultz was passenger in one of the cars. She died shortly after.

Hayes apologized to the family in court, saying wasn’t in the right state of mind when he committed those crimes.

“I understand what I did was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Hayes said.

The Schultz family said they’re not buying it, they are not ready to forgive.

“I have to admit that in this situation forgiveness is not a place where I have yet arrived,” said Grace Henry, Schultz’ daughter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Slow-moving storms in the area through sunset; hot and humid through the weekend
Slow-moving storms in the area through sunset; hot and humid through the weekend
‘No snitching’ code of silence makes it difficult for police to solve teen shootings
‘No snitching’ code of silence makes it difficult for police to solve teen shootings
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
NFLPA files reply brief to NFL’s appeal on Watson Case
12 cases of Monkey Pox confirmed in Northeast Ohio