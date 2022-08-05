AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Animal Control is reducing fees throughout August with the Clear the Shelter Adoption Event.

This national pet adoption drive is to help find loving “furever” homes for animals in need.

Adoption costs will be reduced from $94 to $28 for dogs and from $50 to $5 for cats until Aug. 31.

The animals will be fully vetted with bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spay/neuter, and vaccinations so they’ll be ready to be taken home.

A 2022 Summit County Dog License is included in the adoption cost.

Call 330-643-2845 to schedule an appointment or if you have any questions.

Summit County Animal Control is located at 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron.

Adoption fees reduced at Summit County Animal Control through August (Summit County Animal Control)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.