Akron Metro RTA holds job fair over weekend due to need for drivers

By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The nationwide public transportation bus driver shortage isn’t letting up. Akron METRO RTA is trying to solve this issue by hosting a job fair this weekend at Stark State College in Akron.

“So if we don’t have the drivers we can’t have the services,” said Molly Becker, with Akron Metro RTA. “The pandemic is probably what happened the most. As people left through the pandemic we lost some employees and we didn’t replace them because we had less service. Well you know they keep calling it the great resignation so we know that’s part of the problem.”

People must bring a valid Ohio driver’s license and will visit stations where they will learn about working at METRO as a bus operator, have their license verified, fill out an application, and go through a short panel interview, and secure a mobility device. All attendees that complete these steps will test drive a bus.

“Kind of borrowed the idea from another transit system here in Ohio down in Dayton. And we kind of ran with it and did our own flavor so as people come to the event on Saturday they’re going to fill out an application, have a really quick interview, see how to secure a wheelchair, and then they are going to drive the bus,” said Becker.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old with no more than two points on their license. They should bring employment history and references with them.

The job fair goes from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, August 6th.

