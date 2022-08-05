Akron Police release bodycam video from officer-involved shooting outside bar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police released bodycam video from a July 29 officer-involved shooting of a suspect outside a bar.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of North Howard Street.

Officers were called out for shots fired, and according to police, a witness flagged them down and identified the suspect.

She was chased to a parking lot, where police said she lifted her arm as if to shoot the gun.

That’s when one officer fired his gun and struck her, according to Akron police.

Per department policy, the involved officer is now on administrative leave.

A gun was recovered on scene, police said, and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will handle the investigation.

The Summit County Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old victim as Chyna Shepard, from Akron.

The female subject involved in the OIS is still hospitalized in stable condition with what are considered non-life threatening injuries.

Akron law states that police are required to release bodycam footage from use of force incidents within seven days.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.