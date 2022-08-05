2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body camera video shows aftermath of deadly hit-skip crash in Cleveland, arrest of suspected driver

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video from Cleveland police shows the aftermath at the scene of a crash where a 3-year-old child was killed while riding a bicycle.

Several mangled bicycles can be seen on the sides of the roadway.

Another video clip also shows the arrest of the suspected driver, identified as 45-year-old Vance Christian, the day after the crash.

Vance Christian
Vance Christian(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

Crash investigators said 3-year-old Izzy Hudspath died in the July 21 hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue.

A man and another child were also injured in the crash.

According to police, Christian crashed into three bicyclists, exited his car, but then fled without helping any victims or waiting for first responders to arrive.

Cuyahoga County court records show that a $250,000 bond was set for Christian during his initial appearance on July 28.

