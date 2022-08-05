2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns lineman Wyatt Teller on Deshaun Watson saga: ‘It’s the talk of the town’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wyatt Teller and the Cleveland Browns would love to focus on just football, but the lineman admitted Friday it’s a challenge.

“I know that it’s the talk of the town,” the Pro Bowl lineman said of the Watson saga. “Obviously it’s big but we’re focused so much on what we’re doing.”

Teller addressed the media Friday at training camp in Berea. He said the Browns offense can be successful no matter who is at quarterback.

“I’m an offensive lineman, let’s run the ball,” he said.

Watson is awaiting the NFL’s appeal of his 6-game suspension, which will be ruled on by former New Jersey attorney general Peter Harvey.

Even if he is suspended, Watson can continue to participate in preseason games and practices.

The Browns first preseason game is next Friday at Jacksonville.

