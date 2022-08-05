2 Strong 4 Bullies
Charges pending against woman accused in deadly Akron bar shooting, police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are pending against the woman accused of shooting another woman July 29 at an Akron bar, according to police.

Akron police said Chyna Shepard, 21, died of her shooting injuries July 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

Woman shot by Akron police after shooting another woman, police say

The 21-year-old suspect, who was later shot by an Akron officer, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Akron police said her identity is being withheld at this time.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of North Howard Street.

Akron police release bodycam video from officer-involved shooting outside bar

Officers were called out for shots fired, and according to police, a witness flagged them down and identified the suspect.

She was chased to a parking lot, where police said she lifted her arm as if to shoot the gun.

That’s when one officer fired his gun and struck her, according to Akron police.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is handling the police shooting investigation.

