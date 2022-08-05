2 Strong 4 Bullies
City hopes to re-invest in the East 66th Street corridor near the revitalized League Park

By Brian Duffy
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They are calling it the Dream 66 project and the hope is to re-invest in the area that is currently anchored by the revitalized League Park to the north and the Euclid Corridor to the south, and would result in East 66th becoming a regional inspiration for urban sustainability.

The key to the project is a 10 million dollar grant that community partners including the city of Cleveland and NOACA, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, are hopeful of receiving.

There are pockets of renewal on East 66th Street including the refurbished League Park, the Fatima Family Center, that sits across the street and currently under construction on the south west corner of 66th and Lexington is the new Hough branch of the Cleveland Public Library.

The grant that is available through the United States Department of Transportation would enable the streetscape, that other than the new investment is in disrepair, to be completely revitalized as the pilot project of NOACA’S Complete and Green Streets policy for Northeast Ohio.

A walking trail, sidewalks, new pedestrian crossings, plants, trees and significant environmental upgrades would be at the core of the project that would ultimately, hopefully, lead to private investment on the corridor as a viable connection to the Euclid corridor.

“If you think about this community as a pilot project we can have other communities come to this part of the region and experience completed green streets of their own,” said Grace Gallucci, the Executive Director of NOACA, “We can then show what’s possible in the region through what happens in the core.”

The grant is expected to be awarded later this month.

