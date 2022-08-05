Confirmed case of monkeypox in Lorain County, officials say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has notified Lorain County Public Health of a local case of monkeypox, according to LCPH.

They reported that the person resides in Lorain County and is isolating at this time, noting that the risk to the general public is low.

“We have been closely monitoring the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. We are monitoring the person, and we continue to reach out to all known close contacts to help prevent the spread of this disease,” said LCPH Commissioner Mark Adams, MPH, REHS.

LCPH recommends taking the following steps to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

“It’s important that people understand how to protect themselves from monkeypox so they can make informed choices when in situations or places where monkeypox could be spread,” said Adams.

The virus can spread in fluid or pus from monkeypox sores, LCPH said, and examples of how monkeypox spreads include:

Person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, such as while kissing, cuddling, or sex.

From pregnant person to fetus through the placenta.

Touching things that were used by a person with monkeypox, including sheets, towels, and other objects that touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

“Anyone can get monkeypox if they have close personal contact with someone who has symptoms of monkeypox,” said Adams.

If you have a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that you avoid close contact, including sex or being intimate with anyone, until you have been checked out by a healthcare provider.

