Currently 11 cases of monkeypox in Cleveland, according to CDPH

They noted that the vaccine is most effective when given after recent exposure and before onset...
They noted that the vaccine is most effective when given after recent exposure and before onset of symptoms, and is a two dose series four weeks apart.(MGN Online / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are currently 11 cases of monkeypox in the city of Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

CDPH said they continue to conduct surveillance and contact tracing, with the Northeast Ohio region being in the process of receiving and distributing a small amount of the JYNNEOS vaccine to targeted groups.

JYNNEOS is a vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent monkeypox infection in people ages 18 years and older, according to CDPH.

They noted that the vaccine is most effective when given after recent exposure and before onset of symptoms, and is a two dose series four weeks apart.

Due to a limited supply of vaccine available, CDPH said that patients must fall into one of the following categories in order to be eligible:

  • Individuals at high risk of occupational exposure to monkeypox (e.g., clinical lab personnel performing diagnostic testing for monkeypox).
  • Individuals identified as having exposure to monkeypox virus during case investigation and contact tracing activities.
  • Unprotected contact between a person’s skin or mucous membranes and the skin, lesions, or bodily fluids from a patient or contaminated materials (e.g., linens, clothing).
  • Individuals with attendance at events/venues linked to known monkeypox transmission.
  • Any individual who has or is likely to have prolonged intimate contact that would put them at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox virus.

Even fully vaccinated individuals are recommended by CDPH to continue protecting themselves against infection by avoiding close, skin‐to‐skin contact, including intimate contact, with someone who has monkeypox, as well as isolate in the case of symptoms.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health is working with local healthcare providers to develop a distribution strategy, according to CDPH, with more information becoming available next week.

Anyone with concerns or symptoms is asked to talk to their healthcare provider, and more information is available on CDPH’s website.

[See also: Confirmed case of monkeypox in Lorain County, officials say]

