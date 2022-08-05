2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Deshaun Watson, players union have through Friday to respond to NFL’s appeal of suspension

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Players Association, on behalf of Deshaun Watson, has until the end of business on Friday to formally respond to the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension.

As of Friday morning, there have been no public remarks from the union representing Watson since the NFL announced plans to pursue a harsher punishment for violating the personal conduct policy.

NFL seeks indefinite suspension of at least 1 year

The decision from the NFL to appeal the six-game suspension means both sides might soon be setting up for a lengthy dispute in federal court unless a settlement could be made.

The current suspension of six games was recommended by former judge Sue Robinson, who was the disciplinary officer appointed to arbitrate over the Watson investigation.

Robinson called the allegations “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell has now designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter Harvey to hear the NFL’s appeal.

RELATED: Former attorney general considered expert in domestic violence, sexual assault criminal law

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during encounters for massage therapy.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson settles 23 of 24 civil lawsuits

Two separate grand juries in Harris County, Texas chose not to indict Watson on criminal charges based on the evidence that was presented.

The 26-year-old quarterback previously stated during his introductory press conference with the Cleveland Browns that he “never assaulted any woman.”

Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed five-year contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Attorney for accusers in Deshaun Watson case says NFL ‘bungled’ sexual misconduct investigation
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
NFL appeals Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension
19 News
Coach Stefanski, Cleveland Browns await NFL’s decision on Deshaun Watson’s suspension
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws a pass during the NFL football team's...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: “You gotta be ready whenever your number is called”