FIRST ALERT DAY: Slow moving thunderstorms could cause flooding

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front is sitting to our west and north today. We remain in a humid and unsettled pattern. There is little upper level wind speed so any showers or thunderstorms will be slow moving and could dump locally heavy rain in a short time. The best risk for storms today will be this afternoon and early evening. High temperatures in the 80s area wide. A few evening showers and storms tonight, otherwise it will be dry. A warm and humid weekend in the forecast. Tomorrow looks dry in the morning then scattered slow moving afternoon storms. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a few storms around. More storm chances into Monday as well.

