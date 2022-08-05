Instagram scammer named ‘Sophie’ used altered photo to con Richmond Heights man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, an individual scammed a Richmond Heights man out of a small amount of money using a photograph that was made to look like the victim was naked.

Officers began investigating the telecommunication harassment incident on July 28 when the 19-year-old Richmond Heights man called police to report that he was being intimidated through text messages.

The victim told investigators that he sent an individual named “Sophie” a shirtless picture of himself with pants on through Instagram.

“Sophie” then said a digitally-altered picture that made it look like the man’s pants were around his ankles and he was exposed would be sent to his friends if he did not pay $100, police said.

According to investigators, the victim paid $25 through Apple Pay, but the suspect continued to demand more.

The victim told police that he was receiving messages from a phone number, which was later determined to be linked to the country of Nigeria.

Police urged the victim to contact Instagram about the account and to avoid future contact because of the apparent scam.

