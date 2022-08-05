2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Massage therapy convention coming to Cleveland as Deshaun Watson remains in spotlight

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Massage Therapy Association is set to have its annual convention this month in Cleveland.

The event will arrive just weeks after Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games for breaking personal conduct policy

Watson, who denies wrongdoing, has settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists who claim he acted inappropriately during sessions.

The convention is happening from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 at the Huntington Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.

Education options listed on the event website include lessons in sports massage, therapist/client relationships and more.

Middleburg Heights massage therapist reacts to Deshaun Watson joining Cleveland Browns

On Tuesday, the American Massage Therapy Association released a statement reaffirming its commitment to safety:

“Massage therapists should never have to tolerate conduct outside the bounds of therapeutic massage therapy within a massage session. AMTA strongly believes that any client who steps over the line to inappropriate touch should face the legal consequences. And it’s disappointing to see such a relatively light punishment from the NFL levied toward Deshaun Watson in their findings of his violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy.

If the NFL is concerned about professionalism and upholding high standards in the league, creating a safe workplace for all members of athletes’ care teams should be a priority. We hope the league is taking measures to ensure that the massage therapists on the Browns’ personnel and throughout the NFL, as well as those supporting individual athletes, are able to work in a safe and professional environment.

The alleged behavior, and the language used by the legal team and others involved in this case put professional, licensed massage therapists at risk by condoning inappropriate conduct in a massage environment.”

Watson’s suspension was recommended by former judge Sue Robinson, a disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.

The NFL filed an appeal Wednesday, and the Associated Press reports the league is “seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine.”

NFL appoints former New Jersey attorney general to hear league’s appeal on Watson case

Watson and the NFLPA have until end of business Friday to submit a formal response to the appeal.

Two separate grand juries in Harris County, Texas previously declined to indict Watson on criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Adoption fees reduced at Summit County Animal Control through August
Adoption fees reduced at Summit County Animal Control through August
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes
Missing person Rebecca Geller
Cleveland woman missing since April, police say