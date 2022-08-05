NFLPA files reply brief to NFL’s appeal on Watson Case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFLPA announced via Twitter that they filed a brief in reply to the NFL’s appeal of the Deshaun Watson case Friday.

We have filed our reply brief to the NFL’s appeal regarding the Deshaun Watson matter. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 5, 2022

Watson was suspended for six games by arbitrator Sue L. Robinson, a former U.S. District Court Judge in Delaware, she found Watson broke the league’s personal conduct policies in a 16-page ruling released Aug. 1

This comes after the NFL announced it was going to appeal the arbitrator’s decision on Aug 3 and announced Thursday that assigned former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league’s appeal.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.