NFLPA files reply brief to NFL’s appeal on Watson Case

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFLPA announced via Twitter that they filed a brief in reply to the NFL’s appeal of the Deshaun Watson case Friday.

Watson was suspended for six games by arbitrator Sue L. Robinson, a former U.S. District Court Judge in Delaware, she found Watson broke the league’s personal conduct policies in a 16-page ruling released Aug. 1

This comes after the NFL announced it was going to appeal the arbitrator’s decision on Aug 3 and announced Thursday that assigned former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league’s appeal.

