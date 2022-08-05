Ohio’s sales tax holiday begins Friday with back-to-school savings and more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans feeling the pinch of inflation can save on purchases including back-to-school supplies starting Friday.

Ohio’s sales tax holiday runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing items priced at $75 or less;

School supplies priced at $20 or less; and

Items of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. Qualifying purchases are determined on an item-by-item basis. So, for example, you could buy three pairs of jeans, each costing $30, for a total of $90, and the whole transaction would be exempt from sales taxes.

Diapers qualify as a clothing item.

Some clothing items do not qualify, including accessories, protective equipment and sports and recreational equipment. Find the full list of non-qualifying items here.

Items purchases online are exempt, and orders qualify even if they are delivered after the exemption period. If all items in an order qualify as exempt, the shipping and handling charges are also exempt.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

Ohio’s sales tax holiday began in 2019. It takes place on the first weekend of August every year.

Learn more about Ohio’s sales tax holiday here.

