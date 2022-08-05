2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend, and it’s not just for those heading back to school

While the event is aimed at back-to-school, everyone can take advantage.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2019, Ohio lawmakers made the first weekend in August a permanent sales tax-free holiday.

The goal is to give parents a break when it comes to buying back-to-school supplies and clothes.

While there are some restrictions on what applies — and the cost — it doesn’t matter if you’re back-to-school shopping, or shopping for yourself.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

  • An item of clothing priced at $75 or less
  • An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less
  • An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

Where you buy this weekend will also dictate how much you save.

The base sales tax in Ohio is 5.75%, but then counties also tack on a percent that varies.

For example, Cuyahoga County adds an additional 2.25%, for a total of 8% in sales tax.

But in Lorain County, the total sales tax is just 6.5%.

Meaning, if you bought a $50 pair of shoes this weekend in Cuyahoga County, you won’t pay what would have been $4 in sale tax.

In Lorain County, the sales tax would have been $3.25.

Here is a map showing what the sales tax is in every Ohio county.

The Ohio Department of Taxation spells out what clothing falls into the tax-free category:

“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to, shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Ohio sales tax holiday is this weekend: What to know for best deals
Ohio sales tax holiday is this weekend: What to know for best deals
Wyatt Teller
Wyatt Teller
Deshaun Watson
Massage therapy convention coming to Cleveland as Deshaun Watson remains in spotlight
19 News
Akron Metro RTA holds job fair over weekend due to need for drivers