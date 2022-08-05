Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida.

On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.

The 28-year-old man had been shot three times he was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

The male identified the alleged shooter as Gregory Alan Jones Jr, who is known to the victim.

Jones immediately fled the area, according to police

With assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Jones was found and arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday.

Jones is awaiting extradition to Cuyahoga County where he faces charges of felonious assault.

